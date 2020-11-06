India’s Bumrah sends ominous signal ahead of Australia tour

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sent an ominous signal to Australia ahead of India’s much-anticipated tour Down Under with a four-wicket haul for Mumbai in Thursday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai.
Bumrah dismissed India team mate Shikhar Dhawan with a swinging yorker and sent back rival captain Shreyas Iyer, Delhi’s top-scorer Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams to claim 4-14 and the man-of-the-match award.
“I felt the opening yorker was very important,” Bumrah said after defending champions Mumbai triumphed by 57 runs to reach the Nov. 10 final.
“I had decided I was going to do that. When it comes off like that, it feels great.
“Early wickets are important especially with the dew coming in. I usually don’t focus on the end result. Whenever I have tried to focus on the end result, it goes downhill.”
Bumrah, who leads the IPL with 27 wickets from 14 matches, was the joint highest wicket-taker with Australia spinner Nathan Lyon when India registered their maiden test series victory Down Under last year.
India leave for Australia later this month to play six short-form internationals followed by four tests.
With Mumbai, Bumrah has received plenty of support from the other end from Trent Boult, who has 22 wickets this season.
The New Zealander rocked Delhi with a two-wicket opening over burst and Bumrah said the pair had been picking each other’s brains.
“Our conversations have been very good. He is a very skilful bowler. We discuss different fields, different ways to bowl, and what to do in different situations.”
JHAPA, NOVEMBER 4 The various local levels of Jhapa have decided to impose lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus infection in the district. A meeting held at the Gauriganj Rural Municipality chaired by Baburaja Shrestha decided to clamp the lockdown until November 21, starting from tomorr Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Due to ineffective market inspections, lack of consumer awareness and increasing number of dishonest traders, violation of consumer rights is continually on the rise in the domestic market. Of the 954 firms that were inspected by the Department of Commerce, Supply and Con Read More...
KATHMANDU: The junar (sweet orange) of Sindhuli from this harvest season will be tracked using a blockchain-based supply chain tracking system, AgriClear. This first pilot project will track the information of junar from its pluck date to its delivery to customers, as per a media release. It will Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 The coronavirus pandemic has, among other disruptions, also affected Nepal’s trade balance, reducing the country’s deficit by 15.1 per cent in the first three months (mid-July to mid-October) of the current fiscal year. As per the trade statistics of Trade and Export Read More...
Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centers in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him Wednesday in the two key states, while thousands of anti-Trump protesters demanding a complete tally of the ballots in the still-undecided election took to t Read More...
WASHINGTON: As Democrat Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, President Donald Trump's campaign put into action the legal strategy the president had signaled for weeks: attacking the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could Read More...
KATHMANDU: Visiting Chief of Indian Army, General MM Naravane has been conferred the honorary title of General of Nepali Army, today. President Bidya Devi Bhandari conferred the Honorary General of the Nepali Army title to General Navarane amid a ceremony at Shital Niwas. The title has been be Read More...