Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Gyan Niketan registered double victories and Pushpasadan recorded a win in the ninth Innovative Cup Inter-school Basketball Tournament here on Friday.

In the boys’ section matches, Gyan Niketan defeated Asian Public 61-40 and they returned to beat hosts Innovative 63- 39. Vivek Yadav of Gyan Niketan top scored in both the matches netting 14 and 26 points respectively.

In another match, Pushpasadan hammered Asphodel School 60-27 riding on 18 points from Sanjeev.

A version of this article appears in print on February 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

