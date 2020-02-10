Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Gyan Niketan, Neric and Pushpasadan advanced to the boys’ section semi-finals of the ninth Innovative Cup Inter-school Basketball Tournament here on Sunday.

Gyan Niketan defeated Awareness International Academy 58-29 riding on 23 points from Vivek Yadav. Likewise, Samip Khatri netted 30 points as Neric registered a 69-57 victory over Pushpasadan, who made it to the last four as the group runners-up. In the semi-finals, Neric will meet Gyan Niketan, while hosts Innovative face Pushpasadan. In girls’ section, Eksya Sahani netted 14 points as Neric defeated Clinton 28-21 to make it to the last four. Neric will now face Swopna Vatika, while Asian Public will take on Innovative for places in the final.

A version of this article appears in print on February 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook