KATHMANDU: Gyan Niketan and hosts Innovative claimed the titles of the ninth Innovative Cup Inter-school Basketball Tournament here on Tuesday.

Gyan Niketan defeated Innovative 63-56 in the boys’ section final riding on whooping 34 points from Samrat Bhumi.

The home side bagged the girls’ section trophy with a 20-17 victory over Swopna Vatika. Sobhya Maharjan of Innovative top scored in the low-scoring match with six points.

Samrat Bhumi of Gyan Niketan and Kripa Shrestha of Innovative won the Most Valuable Players in boys’ and girls’ sections respectively. Karma Gurung of Pushpasadan and Nipisha Rijal of Asian Public were named the emerging players. A total of 18 teams took part in the tournament.

