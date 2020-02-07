Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Gyan Niketan, Pushpasadan and Innovative registered wins in the boys section matches of the ninth Innovative Cup Inter-school Basketball Tournament here on Thursday.

Gyan Niketan beat Himali 53-40 riding on 20 points from Vivek Yadav, while Karma netted 22 as Pushpasadan hammered Himalayan 47-26.

Innovative recorded a 49-12 victory over Awareness International Academy in which Krijal Awale scored 15 points for the winners. In girls’ section, Nira Khatri top scored with seven points as Neric Academy beat Asian Public 21-20.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

