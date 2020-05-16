Nepal | May 16, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Sports > Dhanuk, Rai claim online tournament golds

Dhanuk, Rai claim online tournament golds

Published: May 16, 2020 2:58 pm On: Sports
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

Kathmandu, May 15

Jagat Singh Dhanuk and Roshma Rai claimed gold medals in the first Sankhadol Open Online Kata Tournament here
on Friday.

This undated image shows Jagat Singh Dhanuk. Photo: THT

Dhanuk from Dhangadi Karate Do accumulated 24.5 points to finish first in the men’s individual kata section. Dhiresh Shrestha of Balaju Do Karate secured second position with 23 points, while Swornim Manandhar of Narahari Dojo came third with 22.5 points.

This image shows Roshma Rai. Photo: THT

In women’s section, Roshma Rai of Khotang Dojo grabbed gold with 24.5 points. Barsha Raut of Dhangadi Karate Do and Sarita Shrestha of Nepal APF Club took silver and bronze medals respectively.

Raut earned 23 points and Shrestha scored 22.5 points. Top three karatekas in both categories received
Rs 12,500, Rs 6,500 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, Rohan Javed of Lainchaur Dojo was declared the rising player of the tournament, while Pradeep Rai from Surkhet was adjudged the most matured player.

A total 33 players — 22 men and 11 women — took part in the event organised by Shankhadol Dojo of Gokarneshwor. The participants were asked to upload their videos on Facebook. SA Games two-time gold medallist Deepak Shrestha played key role in organising the first online kata tournament in Nepal.

The 13th South Asian Games double gold medallist Manday Kaji Shrestha and coach of the national karate team Ganga Ram Maharjan along with national player Bijay Lama and Shankhadol Dojo Chief Coach Bhimram Karanjit decided the winners of the tournament.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Bayern, Barcelona would have sacked me by now says Guardiola

Share Now:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Bayern Munich and Barcelona would have sacked him if he had overseen a similar campaign to the one his Manchester City team have had at either of the European powerhouses.

NEA adopts special alertness to ease vote counting

Share Now:

The Nepal Electricity Authority has adopted special alertness after receiving complaints of power supply disruption in some places where the counting of votes is taking place.

President Bhandari leaves Sri Lanka for home

Share Now:

President Bidya Devi Bhandari left Colombo for Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon upon the completion of her four-day official visit to Sri Lanka, according to the Embassy of Nepal, Colombo.

EC decides to expedite vote counting of Bharatpur Metropolis

Share Now:

The Election Commission on Tuesday has said that at least 10 places have been assigned to count the votes in Bharatpur Metropolitan City from tonight.

Why rabies still kills: World’s oldest virus

Share Now:

A virus that infects your brain, makes you want to bite things, and is almost always fatal after symptoms appear probably sounds like something from a zombie movie.

UML front-runner even on Day Two

Share Now:

The main opposition party, CPN-UML, continued to lead even on the second day of counting as results of the first phase of local level polls trickled in from across Provinces 3, 4 and 6 that went to poll on May 14.

Local level election results so far

Share Now:

As vote counting results trickle in, on the second day, CPN-UML mayoral candidate Ratna Bahadur Khadga won the election at Narayan Municipality in Dailkeh.

Monsoon to be delayed by a week: MFD

Share Now:

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology informed that this year’s monsoon will start a week later than its normal onset date.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times