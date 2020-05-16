Dhanuk, Rai claim online tournament golds

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 15

Jagat Singh Dhanuk and Roshma Rai claimed gold medals in the first Sankhadol Open Online Kata Tournament here

on Friday.

Dhanuk from Dhangadi Karate Do accumulated 24.5 points to finish first in the men’s individual kata section. Dhiresh Shrestha of Balaju Do Karate secured second position with 23 points, while Swornim Manandhar of Narahari Dojo came third with 22.5 points.

In women’s section, Roshma Rai of Khotang Dojo grabbed gold with 24.5 points. Barsha Raut of Dhangadi Karate Do and Sarita Shrestha of Nepal APF Club took silver and bronze medals respectively.

Raut earned 23 points and Shrestha scored 22.5 points. Top three karatekas in both categories received

Rs 12,500, Rs 6,500 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, Rohan Javed of Lainchaur Dojo was declared the rising player of the tournament, while Pradeep Rai from Surkhet was adjudged the most matured player.

A total 33 players — 22 men and 11 women — took part in the event organised by Shankhadol Dojo of Gokarneshwor. The participants were asked to upload their videos on Facebook. SA Games two-time gold medallist Deepak Shrestha played key role in organising the first online kata tournament in Nepal.

The 13th South Asian Games double gold medallist Manday Kaji Shrestha and coach of the national karate team Ganga Ram Maharjan along with national player Bijay Lama and Shankhadol Dojo Chief Coach Bhimram Karanjit decided the winners of the tournament.

