Jana Jyoti claim Kwik’s Cup crown

Lalitpur, January 12

Jana Jyoti Public High School won the title of the Kwik’s Cup Inter-school Girls Football Tournament at the ANFA Complex on Sunday.

Jana Jyoti beat Durga Secondary School 2-1 in the final.

Dikashya Khand and Alisha Thapa Magar scored for Jana Jyoti School after Sunita Bolan had put Durga ahead. Mahadev Secondary School finished third with a 1-0 victory over Jwalamukhi Secondary School riding on a solitary goal from Pratikshya Chaudhary. Top four teams received Rs 300,000, Rs 150,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Jana Jyoti’s Binisha Sunar, Dikshya Khand and Amrit KC were named the best goalkeeper, forward and coach respectively. Also, Pratikshya Chaudhary of Mahadev School was declared the best defender, while Sunita Sunwar of Durga School was named the best midfielder.

The best individuals received Rs 5,000 each.

All Nepal Football Association Senior Vice-president Pankaj Nembang, Senior General Manager of Chaudhary Group Biswas Rai, Deputy GM La Babu Prasad, tournament coordinator Arun Man Joshi, and ANFA Women’s Committee President Pema Lama handed over the prizes to the winners.

