Jawalakhel beat Chyasal, move to third

Lalitpur, December 31

Rup Bahadur Lama and Bijaya Ghalan scored in second half as Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club defeated Chyasal Youth Club 2-0 in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds today.

After a goalless first half, Lama scored a sensational goal from the edge of the box in the 81st minute following a cross from Hari Kathayat. JYC doubled the tally two minutes later when Ghalan scored from close in rebound after Chyasal goalkeeper Alan Neupane fumbled Lama’s attempt in front of the goal.

With their second win, JYC accumulated eight points from four matches and are at the third position, two points behind leaders Manang Marshyangdi Club. Machhindra FC are second with nine points. Chyasal faced their second straight defeat after they won a match and played a draw in the previous two games. They are at the ninth position with four points.

Santosh Sahukhala was made to wait in his bid to become the first footballer to score 100 goals as JYC defenders kept him at bay. With 99 goals under his belt, Sahukhala was the centre of attraction but he could not live up to the expectations. He came close to scoring twice but he could not find the back of the nets. After wasting a chance in the 41st minute, Sahukhala penetrated the JYC defense in the 72nd minute and was at a good position to score with goalkeeper Tekendra Thapa being the lone man to stop him. But the former national team striker ended up with a wide shot in an attempt to score in the second bar.

After Taiga Nakamura shot above the cross bar in the 51st minute, JYC took control over the match and they slammed two goals against their neighbours.

Chyasal goalkeeper Neupane saved his team twice in the 58th minute when he denied Rup Bahadur Lama and then Sujit Budhathoki in rebound.

Neuapne was forced to another brilliant save by Lama in the 69th minute.

In another match, Brigade Boys Club defeated Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club 1-0 as they celebrated the 100th league appearance in style. Bijay Gurung scored the solitary goal of the match in the 17th minute when his shot took a deflection to a HSC defender before entering the goal.

With their second win of the campaign, BBC accumulated six points and climbed up to sixth position, while HSC remained at 11th position with two points. Nepal APF Club and NIBL Friends Club have one point each, while Saraswoti Youth Club, who are yet to open their accounts, are at the bottom.

In other notable moves of the match, BBC’s Tajudeen Adekunle Busari headed wide on a corner kick from Sishir Lekhi in the 29th minute, while Bijay Gurung came close to scoring his second goal of the match in the 35th minute but he was denied by HSC goalkeeper Kishore Giri and the striker failed to beat the custodian in one-on-one situation in the 90th minute.

At the other end, Tridev Gurung’s powerful strike was saved by BBC goalkeeper Bishal Sunar in the 64th minute, while Sanjay Dhimal wasted a chance for HSC in the 79th minute when he failed to control a pass from Gurung. HSC came close to leveling the scores in the 86th minute but BBC glovesman Sunar made a fine save to deny Sanjay Dhimal.

