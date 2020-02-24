Jawalakhel Claim title

PRAKASH DAHAL

Hetauda, February 23

Dady Junior Wamba scored the solitary goal as Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club defeated fellow A division outfit Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club 1-0 to win the Bagmati Gold Cup here today.

After a goalless first half, Wamba found the back of the nets in the 48th minute at a time when Sherpa goalkeeper had come out of his position to save the ball.

Dilen Moktan of JYC was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 5,000. JYC received Rs 600,000 along with the title, while HSC got Rs 300,000.

Adama Doumbia of JYC was declared the best player of the tournament and he got Rs 50,000, while his teammates Sujit Budhathoki, Arun Blon and Suraj Thakuri won the best forward, goalkeeper and midfielder awards respectively. Man Bahadur Tamang of Sherpa bagged the best defender’s award, while JYC’s Kishor KC was adjudged the best coach.

The best individuals earned Rs 10,000 each.

JYC coach KC lauded his boys’ hard work throughout the tournament.

“The players put in a lot of hard works and they deserve the credit for winning the title,” said KC. “The opponents put up a strong show that prevented us from scoring more goals.”

A total of 10 teams, including five A division clubs, took part in the tournament.

A version of this article appears in print on February 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

