Jhapa sail into quarter-finals

Pokhara, March 6

Jhapa-XI Football Club advanced to the quarter-finals of the 18th Aaha-Rara Gold Cup here at the Pokhara Stadium today.

Jhapa defeated Nepal APF Club 5-3 on penalties will face NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club on Sunday for a place in the last four. The match was decided on penalties after both the sides failed to score in regulation period and they netted one goal each in the extra time.

Hemanta Thapa Magar, Mousam Limbu, Pramod Chaudhary, Bishal Darji and Sanjit Rai converted their shots from the spot for Jhapa, while Nabin Lama, Rajeev Lopchan and goalkeeper Raju Nagarkoti scored for APF. Jhapa goalkeeper Raj Kumar Limbu became the tie-breaker hero after he denied Sudeep Shikhrakar and the feat also earned him the man-of-the-match award.

Earlier, Jhapa took the lead in the 21st minute of the extra time when Sunil Khadka found the back of the nets following a long cross from Abhishek Gurung. At a time when the match was heading towards the end, APF’s Akash Budha Magar levelled the scores after he put the ball into the goal in second attempt.

Magar’s header rebounded to play of the cross bar and he made no mistake in the beating Jhapa goalkeeper Raj Kumar Limbu this time around.

APF had failed to take the lead in the eighth minute of the match after Nabin Lama missed the penalty when Jhapa custodian Limbu punched out his strike from the spot. On Saturday, hosts Sahara Club will take on Nepal Police Club in the first quarter-final match. Sahara had defeated Brigade Boys Club 3-2 in extra time in the opening match on Thursday.

