Journalists feted

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday honoured four sports journalists with sports journalism awards.
Minister Jagat Bahadur Sunar and Secretary Ram Prasad Thapaliya handed over appreciation letters along with Rs 50,000 each to Dhruba Kumar Tuladhar, Roshan Singh Raut, Keshav Pathak and Priya Laxmi Karki at a programme in the ministry.
Pokhara-based Pathak was not present at the programme as he could not reach due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The ministry also feted six other journalists with Rs 50,000 apiece. Minister Sunar also launched the anti-doping application on the occasion.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
