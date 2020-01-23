JYC secure narrow win over APF

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Jawalakhel Youth Club (JYC) romped to 1-0 victory over Armed Police Force Club (APF) at Dashrath Stadium during the Qatar Airways Martyr’s Memorial ‘A’ Division League, in Kathmandu, on Thursday.

With this victory, Lalitpur-based JYC moved to the fifth position on 12 points whereas APF slumped to a fifth defeat of the campaign.

JYC’s foreign recruit Fode Fofana scored in the 71st minute to secure third win of the tournament. Despite playing with 10-men for much of the second half, JYC managed to muster a crucial victory today.

JYC were reduced to a 10-men after their goalie was sent off for touching the ball with his hands outside the D-box in the early exchange of second half.

Tribhuvan Army Club lead the 14-teams table on 16 points with a superior goal difference to Machhindra Club.

