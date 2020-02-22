Kanchenjunga shoot Bagmati out in inaugural match

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadhi, February 21

Kanchenjunga Football Club defeated Bagmati Youth Club 4-2 on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals of the fourth Nepal Ice Sudurpashchim International Invitational Khaptad Gold Cup here at the Dhangadhi Stadium today.

The inaugural match of the tournament, organised by Sudurpashchim Sports Club, was decided on penalties after both the teams failed to score in the regulation period. Kanchenjunga goalkeeper Nigam Singh was the hero in tie-breaker as he saved shots from Bipin Tumsingh Magar and Anil Magar and he earned the man-of-the-match award along with Rs 10,000.

Kanchenjunga will now face hosts Sudurpashchim-XI Sports Club for a place in the semi-finals. On Saturday, Nepal APF Club will play against New Road Team.

A total of 12 teams are taking part in the tournament. Top two teams will earn Rs 2.1 million and one million rupees respectively.

The player of the tournament will receive a two-wheeler, while the best players in their respective positions will get Rs 15,000 each.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Sudurpashchim Province Trilochan Bhatta inaugurated the event. Nepal Ice is the main sponsor, while Nepal Telecom is the co-sponsor of the tournament.

