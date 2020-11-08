Kane sends Spurs top with late winner at West Brom

LONDON: Harry Kane’s late header earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 victory at struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and took the London club to the top of the Premier League table.
It looked as though Tottenham had been frustrated by a resolute West Brom side, but in the 88th minute Matt Doherty floated a ball forward and Kane glanced it into the net.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho had started the attacking trio of Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min together for the first time in a league game but they were well shackled by the hosts.
Tottenham failed to even test West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone for almost an hour at the Hawthorns but showed more urgency late on and were finally rewarded as Kane delivered again.
Tottenham‘s third successive league win took them top with 17 points from eight games, although Liverpool will dislodge them if they beat Manchester City later on Sunday.
West Brom are still without a league victory this season and remained third bottom of the standings.
LONDON: Severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to immunisation campaigns against measles and polio are putting millions of vulnerable children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, United Nations agencies said on Friday. Issuing an urgent call for funding to avert epide Read More...
WASHINGTON: Four days after the election, the US presidential race hovered in suspended animation Saturday as the long, exacting work of counting votes brought Democrat Joe Biden ever closer to a victory over President Donald Trump. The delay in producing a verdict can be attributed to high turno Read More...
BALTIMORE: The United States set a record of more than 126,400 confirmed cases in a single day on Friday. The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases in the U.S. is approaching 100,000 for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Total US cases since the start of t Read More...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) DemocratJoe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 7 With Joe Biden winning the presidential election defeating Donald Trump, his running mate Senator Kamala Harris is now the Vice-president elect- a historic milestone. Vice-president elect Kamala Harris is the first woman, first black and South Asian American descent to be Read More...
LONDON: Chelsea hit back in impressive fashion after going behind to overwhelm bottom club Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge and move into third place in the Premier League on Saturday. David McGoldrick's neat flick gave the visitors a surprise ninth-minute lead but Chelsea respon Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 7 Co-chairperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal and four other members of the party Secretariat Jhalanath Khanal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bamdev Gautam and Narayan Kaji Shrestha today wrote to the other Co-chair of the party and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Read More...