Kaski win title

POKHARA: Kaski Basketball Association won the Pokhara-leg title of the Li-Ning 3X3 West here on Tuesday.

Kaski defeated Ramghat 16-14 in the final match. The finalists Kaski and Ramghat earned berths in the finals of the Li-Ning 3X3 West and they will be joined by two each teams from Butwal and Dhangadhi.

The Butwal-leg tournament is slated for January 18, while the Dhangadhi-leg will be played two days later. The six qualifiers will compete in the finals in Dhangadhi on January 22-23.

Top two teams will earn Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

