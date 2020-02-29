KCTC beat Oasis, set final date with GHCA

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 28

Kathmandu Cricket Training Centre thrashed Oasis Cricket Academy by an innings and 31 runs to enter the final of the Orchid College second Himalaya Cricket League here at the Mulpani grounds today.

KCTC bowlers claimed a total of 15 wickets on the second and final day of the match to complete the victory and set the final date with Wai Wai Great Himalaya Cricket Academy. With their second win, KCTC finished as Group B winners, while Oasis were second with one victory and Baluwatar lost both the matches. GHCA had made it to the final as Group A winners.

Resuming the day at 44-5, Oasis were bowled out for 81 runs in their first innings. KCTC, who had scored 190 runs before being all out in the first innings, enforced follow on and packed Oasis for 78 runs in 30 overs. Sagar Bhandari (18), Aashish Jha (17) and Sujal Shrestha (13) were the only three Oasis batsmen to score in double figures in the second innings. Surya Tamang (5-33) and Tilak Bhandari (5- 20) claimed five wickets each for KCTC.

Earlier, Surya Tamang ran riot as Oasis could add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 44. Roshan Pulami, who was on 20, added just two runs, while skipper Sachin Sharma, who resumed on one, scored 18. Sworup Shrestha remained unbeaten on run-a-ball 14, while Sudip Basnet (15) was the other batsman to score in double figures for Oasis.

Surya Tamang took all five wickets to fall in the first innings to return with 8-28. Suraj Tamang and Suvash Khatri grabbed one wicket each. Surya Tamang, who finished with the match figures of 13- 61, was named the man of the match.

