KCTC thrash BCC in two-day league

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 24

Kathmandu Cricket Training Centre thrashed Baluwatar Cricket Club by an innings and 97 runs in the Group A match of the Orchid College second Himalaya Cricket League here at the Mulpani grounds today.

KCTC packed Baluwatar for a paltry 51 runs in their second innings. Resuming the day at 42-5, Baluwatar could add just nine runs in 5.2 overs before being all out.

Surya Tamang finished with 4-18, while Suraj Tamang grabbed 3-10 and Tilak Bhandari returned with 2-10. Bipin Acharya also took a wicket for KCTC.

On Sunday, KCTC had declared their first innings at 201-9 after bowling Baluwatar for just 53 runs in the first innings. Bipin Acharya top scored for KCTC with 72 off 105 balls.

Tilak Bhandari of KCTC, who took 5-14 in the first innings and grabbed 2-10 in the second innings, was declared the man of the match.

With win, KCTC moved to the top of Group A with 25 points, while Oasis Cricket Academy are second with 24.5 points. KCTC and Oasis will face each other in last group stage match to decide the winners. Baluwatar, who earned 16 points from two matches, are out of contention.

In Group B, Nexus lead the table with 27 points, while Himalayan Cricket Academy are second with 26 points but they are already eliminated from the race.

Wai Wai Great Himalaya Cricket Academy are third with 25 points and their match against Nexus will decide the group champions.

Top side each from both the groups will advance to the final of the tournament organised by Wai Wai GHCA.

