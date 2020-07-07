Keane own goal gives Spurs win over Everton

LONDON: An own goal by Michael Keane proved the difference as Tottenham Hotspur beat visitors Everton 1-0 in a dour clash on Monday to move up to eighth in the standings and hand manager Jose Mourinho a 200th Premier League win.
Defeat would have dropped Spurs below the visitors into the bottom half of the table but they won fairly comfortably to stretch their unbeaten league run versus Everton to 15 games.
Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso thought he had scored his first Premier League goal for Tottenham in the 23rd minute but his shot on the turn took a decisive deflection off Keane to leave keeper Jordan Pickford with no chance.
Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris was hardly tested although he was involved in the night’s flashpoint, having a furious row with team mate Son Heung-min as the players walked off at halftime.
Tottenham have 48 points from 33 games, one behind Arsenal and nine adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea. Everton’s first defeat since the resumption of the season left them 11th.
Mourinho questioned his side’s desire after a lacklustre 3-1 defeat by Sheffield United last week and there was nothing wrong with their application on Monday, even if it was hardly a performance to set the pulse racing.
What he could not have envisaged, however, was the sight of Lloris and Son being held apart by team mates, shortly after Everton’s Richarlison had gone close to an equaliser for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.
Lloris was clearly angry at Son not tracking back in the build-up for the Richarlison chance.
All was well at the end though as they hugged.
“What happened between me and Sonny is part of football sometimes. There’s no problem. At the end of the game you could see we were more than happy,” the Frenchman said.
It at least provided a talking point in a game that for long periods felt like a training ground game.
The night’s only goal rather summed it up. Son played the ball to Kane in a congested area and when his shot rebounded across to Lo Celso the Argentine’s shot on the turn was heading wide before it hit Keane and nestled into the net.
Son was twice denied by Pickford in the second half and curled a shot wide while Lloris made a couple of comfortable saves as a dreary Everton failed to muster much of a response.
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Sunday revealed five photos that made it to the top-five of the 'Nepal From Your Window' photo contest. The five photos will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Among the 500 approved photos listed in the contest, Samde Sherpa's Kathmandu V Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 A YouTuber has been arrested on the charge of raping and molesting minor girls for the last 14 months. Arjun Shiwakoti, aged around 30, who runs a Youtube channel ‘Making Nepal’, was arrested from his rented room in Baniyatar a few days ago. He has been accused of raping Read More...
BANEPA, JULY 5 Locals in and around Roshi Khola area of Kavrepalanchowk district were elated after a motorable bridge over the Roshi River, one of the tributaries to the Sunkoshi River, came into operation recently. With completion of the bridge, vehicles have begun plying over it and locals c Read More...
DHANGADI, JULY 5 In the past one week, Sudurpaschim Province has reported 1,393 new cases of coronavirus. According to the Health Division under the Social Development Ministry, the number of coronavirus positive cases reached 3,469 yesterday. The infection rate is rising in Darchula, Kailali, Read More...
DHADING, JULY 5 Locals’ movement from one place to another has eased in Dhading and Gorkha after construction of a suspension bridge in the districts. They used a tuin to cross the river earlier. People residing near the Trishuli River have found it easier to take their agriculture produ Read More...
DHANGADI, JULY 5 A meeting of Sudurpaschim Province Assembly started amid the obstruction from opposition parties in Dhangadi. Despite the obstruction from the opposition parties — Nepali Congress and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal —the meeting of the PA began today. Lawmakers from the opp Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 The process of installing embossed number plates on vehicles, which was halted since two years, has resumed with Department of Transport Management (DoTM) opening online applications from today. Though DoTM had started the process to affix embossed number plates on vehicles s Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Bina Magar has claimed that the inauguration of the Melamchi Drinking Water Project is not far away. She said that water will soon be distributed to the households of the capital by inaugurating the project as soon as possible. M Read More...