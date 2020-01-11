Khadka, Basnet, Karki win titles

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, January 10

Khil Dhoj Khadka, Yog Bahadur Basnet and Rudra Bahadur Karki won the titles of the sixth National Equestrian Championship here at the Tundikhel grounds today.

Riding on Ganesh horse, Khadka finished first in High Jump section, while Ram Bahadur Dahal (Sammohan) and Sabin Kumar Pokharel (Akanshya) were second and third respectively.

Likewise, Basnet came first in Show Jump section riding on Devaki, finishing ahead of Lal Bahadur Kunwar (Lamjung) and Ram Bahadur Dahal (Sammohan).

Likewise, Karki claimed the top spot in Tent Pegging category, while Govinda Bahadur Khadka and Laxman Rawal came second the third respectively.

Top three riders in all sections received Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Four women riders Hari Maya Gurung, Sharada KM, Kabita Thapa and Sarita Shrestha participated in exhibition race and they got Rs 5,000 each as encouragement.

A total of 36 riders took part in the championship organised by Nepal Equestrian Association.

Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Purna Chandra Thapa among others handed over the prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on January 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook