Khadka named brand ambassador

Published: February 27, 2020 1:10 pm On: Sports
Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 26

Former national cricket team skipper Paras Khadka has been appointed the brand ambassador of Agni Group, the authorised distributor of Mahindra & Mahindra vehicles in Nepal. Executive Director of Agni Group Arjun Sharma handed over the key of Mahindra XUV 300 to Khadka amidst a programme on Wednesday.

Paras Khadka (right) former skipper of national cricket team and brand ambassador of Mahindra and Mahindra receives key of his brand new Mahindra XUV 300 from Arjun Prasad Sharma Managing Director of Agni Group on marriage anniversary day after signing MoU with Agni Group at Panipokhari in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Photo: Udipt Singh Chhetry/THT

Agni Group, who had appointed former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada as the brand ambassador for three years, signed the two-year agreement with Khadka.

Khadka, who holds host of batting records for the national team, was excited with the association with Agni Incorporated.

“I am very pleased with this collaboration. I always had a very good relation with the company as I was a brand promoter of bike under group distributorship previously,” said Khadka.

“SUVs are always in my priority list due to my profession where I need to carry extra weight where ever I go. Therefore, I only look for safety, comfort and reliability when it comes to vehicle and I’m extremely delighted to have one of the safest and luxurious fivestar rated SUVs — Mahindra XUV 300,” said the former skipper, who led Nepal to first-ever T20 World Cup in 2014 and also earned the One Day International status last year.

