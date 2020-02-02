Himalayan News Service

DHANGADHI: Sudurpashchim Sports Club is organising the fourth Sudurpashchim Khaptad Gold Cup at the Dhangadhi Stadium from February 21 to March 3. A total of 12 clubs, including two foreign teams, will participate in the tournament which is sponsored by Chaudhary Group’s Nepal Ice beer.

Sudurpashchim Sports Club President Suresh Hamal and Regional Sales Manager of CG Brewery Manoj Ghimire signed the memorandum of understanding for the sponsorship of the tournament at a press conference on Saturday.

The winners will be richer by Rs 2.1 million, while the runners-up will receive one million rupees.

Likewise, the best player of the tournament will get a motorcycle, while the five best players in their respective positions will earn Rs 15,000. Man-of-the-match award winner in each game will get Rs 10,000.

Nepal Telecom is the cosponsor of the event, which is also supported by Global IME Bank, Everest Academy, Dinesh Soap and Sagarmath Cement. Kailali Hospital and MetLife Insurance are the partners of the tournament.

