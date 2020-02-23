Himalayan News Service

DHANGADHI: Nepal APF Club came from a goal down to beat New Road Team 2-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the fourth Nepal Ice Sudurpashchim International Invitational Khaptad Gold Cup here at the Dhangadhi Stadium on Saturday.

Ramesh Dangal and Biku Tamang scored for APF in the second half after Darshan Gurung had put NRT ahead in the 39th minute following a pass from his skipper Prakash Budhathoki.

APF levelled the scores in 61st minute when Dangal headed home on a corner kick from Sudip Shikhrakar.

Tamang then netted the winning goal six minutes later. Dangal was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 10,000. APF will face Nepal Police Club for a place in the final. On Sunday, Nava Janajagriti Club of Simara will take on Madan Bhandari Sports Academy.

A version of this article appears in print on February 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

