Himalayan News Service

DHANGADHI: Bibek Chaudhary scored a hat-trick as Nava Janajagriti Youth Club defeated Madan Bhandari Sports Academy 4-0 and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Nepal Ice Sudurpashchim Khaptad Gold Cup here at the Dhangadhi Stadium on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Sagar Chaudhary opened the scoring for NJYC in the 52nd minute before Bibek Chaudhary netted three goals in the space of 21 minutes to lead his side to a comfortable victory. Bibek Chaudhary won the man-of-the-match award along with Rs 10,000. NJYC will face Ruslan Three Star for a place in the last four.

On Monday, Gorkha Boys of Rupandehi will take Sunaulo Sangam of Butwal.

A version of this article appears in print on February 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

