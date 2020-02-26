Himalayan News Service

DHANGADHI: Hosts Sudurpashchim-XI Sports Club defeated Kanchenjunga Football Club 4-2 and advanced to the semi-finals of the Nepal Ice Sudurpashchim Khaptad Gold Cup here at the Dhangadhi Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first quarter-final match, Bikram Singh Thakuri scored a brace for the hosts, while Philip Tamang and Dipesh Shrestha netted one each. Abhishek Darji and Chhiring Tamang replied for the Indian side. Thakuri put the home team ahead in the 10th minute following a pass from Uddhav Khatri, while Tamang doubled the tally nine minutes later after he scored past advancing Kanchenjunga goalkeeper Nigam Singh.

Thakuri made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute after collecting a pass from Khatri. Kanchenjunga pulled one back in the 28th minute after Sudurpashchim defender Dhana Bahadur Thapa brought down Amir Lama inside the danger area and Darji converted the resulting penalty. Chhiring Tamang made it 3-2 in the 39th minute when he slammed home a loose ball, while Shrestha extended the lead in the 46th minute in one-on-one with visiting team custodian Singh.

On Wednesday, Ruslan Three Star Club will play against Nava Janajagriti Youth Club in the second quarter-final match.

A version of this article appears in print on February 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook