Published: February 27, 2020
Himalayan News Service

DHANGADHI: Ruslan Three Star Club advanced to the semi-finals of the Nepal Ice Sudurpashchim Khaptad Gold Cup with a 2-0 victory over Nava Janajagriti Youth Club here at the Dhangadhi Stadium on Wednesday.

Action in the match between Ruslan TSC (right) and Nava Janajagriti YC during the Nepal Ice Sudurpashchim Khaptad Gold Cup in Dhangadhi, on Wednesday. Photo: THT

Sanjog Rai and Ashish Rai scored one goal each in the second half for Three Star. After a goalless first half, Sanjog broke the deadlock in 80th minute when he headed home following a pass from Nishan Khadka. Three Star doubled the tally a minute later after Ashish found the back of the nets and Khadka was the provider again. TSC skipper Bikram Lama was named the man-of-the-match and he earned Rs 10,000.

Three Star will now face the winners of the match between Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club and Gorkha Boys Club.

