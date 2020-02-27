Himalayan News Service

DHANGADHI: Ruslan Three Star Club advanced to the semi-finals of the Nepal Ice Sudurpashchim Khaptad Gold Cup with a 2-0 victory over Nava Janajagriti Youth Club here at the Dhangadhi Stadium on Wednesday.

Sanjog Rai and Ashish Rai scored one goal each in the second half for Three Star. After a goalless first half, Sanjog broke the deadlock in 80th minute when he headed home following a pass from Nishan Khadka. Three Star doubled the tally a minute later after Ashish found the back of the nets and Khadka was the provider again. TSC skipper Bikram Lama was named the man-of-the-match and he earned Rs 10,000.

Three Star will now face the winners of the match between Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club and Gorkha Boys Club.

A version of this article appears in print on February 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

