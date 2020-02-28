Himalayan News Service

DHANGADHI: Nepal APF Club stunned defending champions Nepal Police Club 4-3 in tie-breaker and advanced to the semi-finals of the Nepal Ice Sudurpashchim Khaptad Gold Cup here at the Dhangadhi Stadium on Thursday.

The match went to penalty shootout after both the teams failed to break the deadlock in regulation period.

Sudip Shikhrakar, Ashish Lama, Prabin Syangtan and Dinesh Rajbanshi scored for APF in tie-breaker, while NPC goalkeeper Roshan Khadka saved Nabin Lama’s strike. For NPC, Soujan Rai Yakhha, Tej Tamang and Buddha Bal Tamang converted from the spot, while skipper Bharat Shah struck against the post and APF custodian Roman Rasaili saved Ajit Bhandari’s shot.

Ashish Lama of APF was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 10,000. APF will now face hosts Sudurpashchim-XI on Saturday for a place in the final. On Friday, Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club will take on Gorkha Boys Club in the fourth and last quarter-final match.

