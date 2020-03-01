Himalayan News Service

DHANGADHI: Bikram Singh Thakuri scored a brace as Sudurpashchim-XI Sports Club advanced to the final of the Nepal Ice Sudurpashhim Khaptad Gold Cup here at the Dhangadhi Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts defeated Nepal APF Club 2-1 in the first semi-final match to make it to their first final. Thakuri put Sudurpashchim ahead in the eighth minute when he scored from the box after beating past two APF defenders. Thakuri doubled the tally three minutes later. Aashish Lama pulled one for APF in the 24th minute.

Thakuri was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 10,000.

On Sunday, Ruslan Three Star Club will take on Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club in the second semi-final match. The final is slated for Tuesday. Top two teams will receive Rs 2.1 million and one million rupees respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on March 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

