Khawas strikes as Army climb to summit

Himalayan News Service

Lalitpur, January 28

Skipper Bharat Khawas scored the solitary goal as Tribhuvan Army Club defeated Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club 1-0 to reclaim the top spot in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here today.

After a goalless first half at the ANFA Complex grounds, Khawas found the back of the nets in the 75th minute with a beautifully struck shot from tight angle to seal a crucial victory to send his team to the top of the standing. With their sixth win, TAC accumulated 20 points from nine matches and replaced San Miguel Machhindra Football Club, who have 19 points, at the top.

Defending champions NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club are third with 16 points, while Nepal Police Club and Ruslan Three Star Club have 14 each.

JYC remained at seventh position with 12 points, behind New Road Team on inferior goal difference.

In an earlier kickoff, bottom-placed Saraswoti Youth Club eked out an unlikely 4-3 victory over Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club to register their first win. Saraswoti, who had scored two and conceded 15 goals in the previous eight matches, accumulated four points from nine matches, while HSC remained at the 12th position with seven points.

In a tie which could go under investigation of match-fixing, Kazeem Adegoke Susari scored a brace for Saraswoti, while Binod KC and Manish Thapa netted one each goal. Ashish Gurung, Bijay Shrestha and Ravi Thapa Magar replied for the Himalayan Sherpa, owned by All Nepal Football President Karma Tsering Sherpa. Bikash Khawas of TAC and Kazeem Adegoke Susari of Saraswoti won the Kelme man-of-thematch awards.

A version of this article appears in print on January 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook