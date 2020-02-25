Nepal | February 25, 2020

Khumaltar triumph

February 25, 2020
HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

LALITPUR: Khumaltar Youth Club beat Madhyapur Youth Association 1-0 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Monday. Mahesh Rai scored the solitary goal of the match.

Aashish Rai (left) of Tusal Youth Club dribbles the ball against Pukar Khadka of Pulchok Sports Club during their Martyr’s Memorial ‘B’ Division League match at ANFA grounds in Lalitpur on Monday. Photo: Udipt Singh Chhetry/ THT

After a goalless first half, Rai found the back of the nets in the 57th minute and the goal was enough for Khumaltar to walk away with full three points. Ayush Ghalan of Khumaltar was named the man of the match. In another match, Tusal Youth Club defeated Pulchowk Sports Club 2-0.

Alone Rai put Tusal ahead in the 13th minute before skipper Prakash Bhujel sealed the victory with a goal in the 80th minute. Alone Rai won the manof-the-match award.

