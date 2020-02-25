Khumaltar triumph

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

LALITPUR: Khumaltar Youth Club beat Madhyapur Youth Association 1-0 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Monday. Mahesh Rai scored the solitary goal of the match.

After a goalless first half, Rai found the back of the nets in the 57th minute and the goal was enough for Khumaltar to walk away with full three points. Ayush Ghalan of Khumaltar was named the man of the match. In another match, Tusal Youth Club defeated Pulchowk Sports Club 2-0.

Alone Rai put Tusal ahead in the 13th minute before skipper Prakash Bhujel sealed the victory with a goal in the 80th minute. Alone Rai won the manof-the-match award.

