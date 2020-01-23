Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Kinder Olympics, sports meet for children between three to five years, concluded here on Wednesday.

Around 1,200 kids from 28 schools took part in the meet which featured 20m, 25m and 30m races along with ring race and running with the ball.

Likewise, the participating children also demonstrated karate, wushu, taekwondo, gymnastics and zumba in the Kinder Olympics organised by Early Childhood Education Teachers Association.

Nepal Olympic Committee General Secretary Nilendra Raj Shrestha handed over the prizes to the winners of the meet.

A version of this article appears in print on January 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

