Klopp laments switch back to three substitutes ahead of new season

LONDON: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that the Premier League’s decision to return to a system of allowing up to three substitutes in a match instead of five was not based on facts and the well-being of players was not taken into consideration.
In May, soccer’s rule-making body IFAB changed the regulations governing the maximum number of substitutes to help teams battling fixture congestion as they looked to complete the season after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
IFAB left it to individual leagues to decide if they wanted to adopt the rule this season and Premier League clubs voted at their annual general meeting last month against continuing to allow the use of five substitutes in each game.
“I thought from a common sense point of view it would be clear we will have 20 (players in the squad) and five (substitutes),” Klopp told reporters. “It’s not an advantage, I don’t like that we deal with this thing around the wrong facts.
“It’s about players’ welfare and the highest quality in games for all teams… Look at the other countries, Bayern (Munich) have the best team and have an advantage with the five subs (in the Bundesliga) but they play the most games.
“Now it is 18 (in the squad) and three (substitutes), so you have to rotate more, you need numbers and fit players. That’s the job we have to do. We have to make the decisions.”
Champions Liverpool host second-tier title holders Leeds United in their first match of the new campaign on Saturday and Klopp expects Marcelo Bielsa’s side to thrive in the top flight.
“It’s not the most expansive style where they will open up, they are well-drilled and the way they defend is exceptional — pretty much man-marking plus one,” Klopp said.
“They will face challenges because… some different animals are around than in the Championship (second tier), but they will do well in the Premier League. It suits them more than the Championship and now they can show their full potential.”
The Research Centre for Applied Science and Technology (RECAST), located on the premises of Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur, carries out research in science and technology. Since its establishment in 1977, the institution has published numerous research papers and journals. In recent days, while t Read More...
BARA: The Armed Police Force (APF) patrol team seized two illegal muzzle-loaders from a nearby jungle area in Nijgadh Municipality-10 of Bara district, on Thursday. APF Superintendent of Police (SP) Robin Raj Karnajit said the poachers might might have left the home-made weapons after noticin Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 11 The authorities of three districts in Kathmandu valley recently decided to ease the prohibitory orders that has been issued for two weeks to control the increasing spread of the pandemic in the valley. Seen in pictures are the vehicles that were allowed to play the road Read More...
BARA, SEPTEMBER 10 Police have arrested yet another person involved in the murder of journalist Birendra Sah of Bara. Hareram Prasad Kurmi, aka Hareram Patel, was arrested from Sapahi of Kolhabi Municipality, this afternoon. According to SP Krishna Prasad Pangeni of Bara District Police Off Read More...
PARIS: Paris St Germain lost 1-0 at promoted RC Lens in their first Ligue 1 game of the season on Thursday following a bad mistake by goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, as the French champions suffered in the absence of several players who tested positive for COVID-19. Pole Bulka, 20, tried to play Read More...
Two-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the US Open final for the second time in her career with a 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 victory over big-hitting Jennifer Brady on Thursday. Brady arrived at her first Grand Slam semi-final without having dropped a set in New York and did not show a Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 10 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to 649 local levels, directing them to expedite the process of establishing COVID-19 temporary hospitals as per the decision of COVID-19 Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund Operation Comm Read More...
HUMLA, SEPTEMBER 10, Flood and landslide victims of remote Tajakot Rural Municipality, Humla, have been left in a lurch. After being displaced by monsoon-related disasters of August 5, scores of families in a number of villages of the rural municipality had received tarpaulin and basic foo Read More...