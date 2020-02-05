Koirala elected

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The 23rd general assembly of Nepal Paralympic Committee on Tuesday unanimously elected its executive committee under Deepak Koirala.

Surya Kumari Gurung was elected as senior vicepresident, while Goma Devi Paudel and Dhundi Raj Chalise were elected as vice-presidents. Prakash Chiluwal got the responsibility of general secretary, while Madan Man Singh Rokaya and Shova Bista Khatiwada were elected as secretary and treasurer respectively.

Likewise, Biru Kamal Shrestha, Devi Acharya, Kamala Dahal, Geeta Paudel, Upendra Shrestha, Keshav Thapa and Chhultim Sherpa were elected as the members in the committee.

The 13th SA Games Secretariat Chief Kamal Khanal and founder president of NPC Yuvaraj Khatiwada were also present on the occasion.

A version of this article appears in print on February 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

