Kulung claims title

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DAMAULI: Suman Kulung of Solukhumbu won the third Byasnagar Ultra Marathon here on Thursday.

Kulung, who had finished fourth and seventh in the first two editions respectively, came first in the 44-km race with the timing of two hours and 59 minutes. Tribhuvan Army Club athlete Devraj Mahatara finished second in three hours and two minutes, while his teammate Tirtha Tamang was third in three hours and three minutes. Top three athletes received Rs 81,076, Rs 61,076 and Rs 51,076 respectively.

A total of 69 athletes took part in the race that began at Manungkot and ended at Pulimarang of Tanahun district. Former deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh handed over the prizes to the winners of the race organised by Byas Municipality to mark the Martyrs Day.

A version of this article appears in print on January 31, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook