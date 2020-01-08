Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Smriti, Barchuli and Jana Jyoti registered victories in the Kwik’s Cup Inter-school Girl’s Football Tournament here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Tuesday.

Smriti defeated Nepalaya 4-1 riding on four goals from Arbina Poudel, who also netted an own goal in the match.

Poudel opened the scoring for Smriti in the 17th minute and completed her hattrick with goals in the 28th and 57th minute before adding one more in the injury time. Poudel gifted an own goal for Nepalaya in the 40th minute.

In another match, Salina Tharu and Rajani Gharti Magar scored one each as Barchuli beat Chahari Shikshya Sadan 2-1. Rabina Subedi scored the consolation goal for Chahari. Likewise, Jana Jyoti thrashed SMD 5-0.

Dikshya Chand scored a hat-trick, while Anjali Chaudhary and Pabitra Chaudhary netted on each for the winning team.

A version of this article appears in print on January 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

