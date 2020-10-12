Liverpool, Man Utd to propose radical changes to Premier League structure

MANCHESTER: Liverpool and Manchester United are backing a plan to radically change the Premier League’s structure, giving more power to the big clubs, reducing it to 18 teams and scrapping the League Cup, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.
The plan would see the Premier League commit to providing 25% of the league’s revenue to Football League (EFL) clubs and also a 250 million pound ($326.15 million) package to help with the immediate impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
The newspaper said that the plans had been put together in a document called “Revitalisation” produced by Liverpool’s American owners Fenway Sports Group, with support from United’s Florida-based owners the Glazer family.
A source with knowledge of the discussions and the document confirmed to Reuters that the report was accurate. The Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The proposal is for 8.5% of annual net league revenue to go on “good causes” including the Football Association.
The 25% of remaining Premier League and Football League revenue would go to EFL clubs. This would replace the current system of ‘parachute payments’ to clubs relegated from the Premier League.
The plan does not, however, call for the top six to be given a greater share of television revenue.
The plan has the public backing of EFL chairman Rick Parry, the former Liverpool chief executive, who has expressed concern about the state of EFL club’s finances.
“What do we do? Leave it exactly as it is and allow the smaller clubs to wither? Or do we do something about it? And you can’t do something about it without something changing. And the view of our clubs is if the (big) six get some benefits but the 72 also do, we are up for it,” he told The Telegraph.
The proposal is sure to prompt a lively debate within the Premier League, with the change to the ‘one club, one vote’ system, in place since the league was formed, as a breakaway from the Football League, in 1992.
The plan calls for the nine clubs with the longest continued presence in the league, which includes the ‘big six’ to be given “long-term share-holder” status and the ability to make changes with the support of just six of the nine.
As well as reducing in size from 20 clubs to 18, there would also be a change to the promotion and relegation exchange with the second-tier Championship.
The bottom two clubs would be automatically relegated from the Premier League and replaced with the top two from the Championship.
The 16th place Premier League club would have to play in a playoff with the Championship’s third, fourth and fifth placed teams.
The plan would need the support of 14 of the Premier League’s 20 clubs to be approved.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Nepali diaspora, researchers and academics have highlighted that Nepal needs to utilise the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to review its existing migration policies, their implementation and prepare a new roadmap for migration for work abroad in future. The virtual p Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The price of precious metals bobbed during the trading week of October 4 to 9, but eventually recorded gain over the review period as optimism over more federal fiscal aid pushed the stock market and gold higher at the end of the week. The rate publicised by the Federatio Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The coronavirus pandemic is likely to adversely impact Nepal’s aim to become self reliant in fish, meat and milk. Presenting a paper at the ongoing Second NRN Global Knowledge Convention organised by the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), Director at Livestock Dep Read More...
POKHARA: A girl died after the scooter she was riding on was hit by a jeep along the Pokhara-Baglung Lokmarg in Pokhara Metropolitan City-2 of Kaski district on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Tara BK (26) of Dhumpus in Machhapurchchhre Rural Municipality-7 of Kaski district. Read More...
SEOUL: Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom. Titled "Map of The Soul ON:E," the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show fo Read More...
LAKE CHARLES: A blue tarp covered a hole in their roof, torn open when the last hurricane blew through. Friday night, the next hurricane tried to rip the tarp away. Earnestine and Milton Wesley had decided to ride out Hurricane Delta in their Lake Charles home, damaged just weeks earlier by Hurri Read More...
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 150,000 on Saturday night, despite signs the pandemic is slowly retreating in Latin America's largest nation. The Brazilian Health Ministry reported that the death toll now stands at 150,198. The figure is the world's second highest behi Read More...
WASHINGTON: The White House doctor said that President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it. The diagnosis came as the president prepared to resume campaign rallies and other activities. In a memo re Read More...