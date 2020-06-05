Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

Nepal | June 05, 2020

LONDON: Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years at city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday.

Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20.

Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.

City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley. All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.

Premier League fixtures (times GMT):

Wednesday June 17

1700 Aston Villa v Sheffield United

1915 Manchester City v Arsenal

Friday June 19

1700 Norwich City v Southampton

1915 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Saturday June 20

1130 Watford v Leicester City

1400 Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

1630 West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

1845 Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday June 21

1300 Newcastle United v Sheffield United

1515 Aston Villa v Chelsea

1800 Everton v Liverpool

Monday June 22

1900 Manchester City v Burnley

Tuesday June 23

1700 Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

1915 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wednesday June 24

1700 Manchester United v Sheffield United

1700 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

1700 Norwich City v Everton

1700 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

1915 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Thursday June 25

1700 Burnley v Watford

1700 Southampton v Arsenal

1915 Chelsea v Manchester City

Saturday June 27

1130 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday June 28

1530 Watford v Southampton

Monday June 29

1900 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Tuesday June 30

1915 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Wednesday July 1

1700 Arsenal v Norwich City

1700 Bournemouth v Newcastle United

1700 Everton v Leicester City

1915 West Ham United v Chelsea

Thursday July 2

1700 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

1915 Manchester City v Liverpool

