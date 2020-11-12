Liverpool’s Gomez out for ‘significant part’ of season after knee surgery

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss a “significant part” of the rest of the season after having surgery on his left knee, the Premier League champions said on Thursday.
Gomez sustained the injury during a training session with England on Wednesday and was withdrawn from the squad before Thursday’s friendly against Ireland.
Liverpool said in a statement that Gomez had undergone surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee, with “no damage to any other associated knee ligaments”.
“The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery,” the club added.
“No time scale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21.”
Gomez’s injury is a massive blow to manager Juergen Klopp whose side are already without key centre back Virgil van Dijk because of a season-ending knee injury.
Liverpool, third in the standings with 17 points from eight games, host second-placed Leicester City on Nov. 21 after the international break.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. (more…) Read More...
LOS ANGELES: The handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is the star attraction in a Hollywood auction next month. The semi automatic Walther PP gun, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best known images, is expecte Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parvat Gurung thinks it is necessary to make postal service timely. Speaking at an interaction with office-bearers of the Postal Service Department at the ministry today, Minister Gurung pointed out the need for crea Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court today refused to issue an interim order in cases filed separately by Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathi and Advocate Badri Raj Bhatta challenging Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam’s appointment to the Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Police have arrested three swindlers, who threatened businessmen in the capital, saying they were members of the outlawed Communist Party of Nepal. Police said they had asked for a total of Rs 30 million from the businessmen over telephone and threatened to inflict physi Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Bridges being constructed at various locations of Koteshwor-Kalanki section of the Ring Road are yet to be completed. Construction of bridges started at three locations of the road section two years back. The government had begun construction of overhead bridges at sever Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 United Nations Population Fund today handed over IT equipment to the Central Bureau of Statistics as it ramps up its preparations for the 12th National Population and Housing Census, due to take place in June. The IT equipment, which is worth Rs 72 million, had been Read More...
RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 11 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Province 2 Chairperson Prabhu Sah, who was elected as member of Parliament from Rautahat Constituency-3, has observed that the security situation in the district has worsened due to the police force’s love for commission. Speaking to journali Read More...