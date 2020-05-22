Liverpool’s Henderson praises safety protocols in place for training

LONDON: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has lauded the Premier League’s safety protocols after returning to training at the Merseyside club’s Melwood facilities on Wednesday.
English soccer was halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but clubs can train in small groups as part of the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’, which envisages a return to play in June.
“I feel very comfortable with all the measures the Premier League and the club have put in place, along with all my other team mates,” Henderson, 29, told Sky Sports.
“We’ve had meetings and questions as captains over the last week or so, but ultimately, I think the Premier League and clubs are doing everything they can to make it as safe as possible.
“The testing, the temperature control, the social distancing and the disinfecting of everything has been a really high level since we came back.”
The league confirmed on Tuesday that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Watford’s Troy Deeney and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante opted out of training citing health concerns after Britain’s statistics office said black men are 4.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19-related causes than white males.
Henderson said he fully respects their decisions and would support his team mates if they felt the same way.
“I think everybody is in a different situation with their family and at home. Ultimately, if you don’t feel comfortable or safe, you shouldn’t feel forced or pressured to come into work,” Henderson added.
“I fully respect the lads… and I hope that they respect my opinion and that of the other players who have come back.
Liverpool were 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and two wins away from their first top-flight title since 1990 when the season was halted.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.
As of today, 117,431 tests — including 38,736 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 78,695 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 7,036 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 25,030 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.
Workers making hume pipes at an industrial area after the government eased lockdown restrictions in industrial and agricultural sectors, on the 59th day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, . Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
KATHMANDU: Some Hollywood celebs are making others envious of the gifts they receive, and now it’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas who’s doing so!
The Los Angeles-based Indian actor recently received a gift hamper from model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. Taking to her Instagram account, Chopra Jonas revealed the gift package sent her away by Teigen. Along with the photo, she has thanked Teigen for the gift: “Thank you @ chrissyteigen…#cravings@nickjonas.”
MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian actor Akshay Kumar’s advice to deal with the crisis is brief and simple: “Sit it out”.
The actor took to Instagram to share his tip while sharing a throwback picture where he sits on a chair.
Referring to the current scenario, the actor wrote: “Sometimes its best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass.”
Initiative hopes to share facts to fight COVID-19 Hollywood actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will turn over their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a science-driven approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roberts, who won an Oscar in 2001 for Erin Brockovich, kicks off the project on May 21 by interviewing Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
LONDON: Hollywood actor Jude Law is set to become a father for the sixth time, with the actor expecting his first baby with wife Phillipa Coan, whom he got married to in 2019.
The 47-year-old actor is already a father of five.
A close friend shared that they are ecstatic about expanding their family.