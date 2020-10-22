Liverpool’s Klopp pleased with Fabinho’s display in defence

LONDON: Juergen Klopp pressed midfielder Fabinho into action as an emergency centre back in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip on Wednesday and the Liverpool manager was not in the least surprised that the Brazilian slotted in seamlessly.
Fabinho coped with everything the Dutch side could throw at him, making a superb clearance off the line before halftime to deny Dusan Tadic and helping Liverpool to a 1-0 Champions League victory.
“Was there pressure on the situation? Yes, it’s clear for the two in the back, 100%… Fabinho can play the position, he likes playing it,” Klopp told reporters.
“I’m not surprised he plays well in the position otherwise we would have thought about a different solution, even when that would have been properly tricky. I’m really pleased for him … it gave him confidence, for sure helped us.
“If I would have asked him to play right back I don’t think he’d enjoy it as much as he’s enjoying the centre half position. In our situation … we have to keep those boys fit and then they can of course help us a lot.”
Liverpool will have to get used to playing with centre back Van Dijk, who suffered a serious knee injury following a wild tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Saturday.
Klopp looked to avoid potential injury problems to his high-scoring front three, substituting Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino with an hour gone at a sodden Amsterdam Arena.
“I think both teams can play better football, it was pretty wild at moments,” Klopp told BT Sport.
“The pitch was tricky, deep, muddy a little bit, both teams looked exhausted pretty early.
“Three days ago it looked completely different … in training too but it was the same for Ajax.”
Liverpool face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 The government’s decision not to provide free COV- ID-19 test and treatment to everybody has drawn flak from constitutional, legal and health experts. The government has decided to foot the COVID test and treatment cost of only the poor, helpless, single women, differen Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 The Nepal Telecommunications Authority has appealed to all telecommunication subscribers of the country to be aware of the false and misleading information doing the rounds of late. Issuing a notice here today, the country’s telecommunications regulatory body stated tha Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 President Bidhya Devi Bhandari today inaugurated the historic Ranipokhari and the temple at the middle of the pond. The 2015 earthquakes had reduced the temple to rubble. President Bhandari was accompanied by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the function today. Both th Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 The National Examination Board, which has been authorised by the government to conduct examinations of Grade XII, has finally published the notice about conducting the examinations from November 24 to December 1. The NEB devising the new protocol to hold the examination h Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 UNESCO, in collaboration with the Department of Archaeology, has completed rebuilding of the shikhara-style Radha Krishna temple located at the confluence of the holy Bagmati and Bishnumati rivers at Teku, Kathmandu. To mark the completion, Jeev Nyas Puja, a ritual to Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 Metropolitan Traffic Police Division today said traffic lights had been brought back into operation in various thoroughfares of Kathmandu valley. According to MTPD, traffic lights have been brought into operation at Singha Durbar, Padmodaya, New Baneshwor, Putalisadak, Su Read More...
When the country is having to import rice worth billions of rupees annually, declining output due to droughts and other reasons is worrisome With precipitation far above average across the country, this monsoon was an extremely wet one. Or so we thought. But parts of the country were subjected to s Read More...
With the government washing its hands of its responsibility for controlling the coronavirus pandemic through free tests and treatment, people may hesitate to get themselves traced, tested and treated at their own expense. They will, in all probability, hide their infection, if they catch it The gov Read More...