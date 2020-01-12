Machhindra back on top, MMC held

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 11

Defending Champions Manang Marshyangdi Club missed the chance to regain the lead allowing Machhindra Football Club move to the top of the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

MMC had an opportunity to go to the top of the standing with a win over Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club but the two sides played a goalless draw, while Machhindra beat Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club 1-0 on goal from Bishal Rai. Rai netted the solitary goal of the day in the 31st minute of the match which was enough for Machhindra to take all three points and go back to the top.

Machhindra accumulated 13 points from six matches, while MMC slipped to third after being tied on 12 points with Tribhuvan Army Club. Ruslan Three Star Club are fourth with 10 points, while JYC remained at the fifth position with nine points after facing the first defeat in the league.

Himalayan Sherpa are 11th with four points.

MMC and Machhindra were playing their first match since the ugly brawl at the Dasharath Stadium led to the suspension of six players and an official.

Three days after the players and officials of the two teams resorted to a fight after their match ended in a 2-2 draw, the ANFA disciplinary committee on Friday slapped five-match bans on MMC duo Jagajeet Shrestha and Ashok Baral, while their teammate Ranjan Bista was handed a two-match suspension.

MMC’s kits manager Shiva Lama was suspended for all remaining matches along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Likewise Machhindra trio Dipak Rai, Devendra Tamang and Bijay Dhimal each received two-match suspensions. The committee also fined both the clubs with Rs 50,000 each.

A version of this article appears in print on January 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

