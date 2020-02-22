Machhindra beat TAC, again

Govinda Chhetri

Jhapa, February 21

San Miguel Machhindra Club defeated Tribhuvan Army Club 2-0 and advanced to the final of the Satakshi Gold Cup here today.

Rejin Subba scored a goal for Machhindra in the first half, while they were gifted with an own goal from TAC defender Bikash Khawas in the latter half. Machhindra had recorded a 1-0 victory over TAC to claim the maiden Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League title last week in Kathmandu.

Subba was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 10,000.

Machhindra will now face Ruslan Three Star Club in the final. Three Star made it to the final with a 3-1 victory over hosts Satashidham Sporting Club on Thursday. Top two teams will receive Rs 600,000 and Rs 300,000 respectively.

In the second semi-final match of the tournament, Machhindra opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Subba scored in the open nets at a time when TAC goalkeeper Bibas Chaudhary was already beaten.

In the 74th minute, Khawas scored into his own nets while trying to clear the ball after goalkeeper Chaudhary spilled an attempt from Bishal Rai ‘B’.

Earlier, TAC custodian Chaudhary punched out Bimal Gharti Magar’s shot in the sixth minute, while Adleja Somide had a shot saved by Chaudhary in the 24th minute. Pete Segun wasted a chance two minutes later, while Bimal Gharti Magar missed a chance five minutes later.

At the other end, TAC striker George Prince Karki shot wide in the first minute, while Machhindra goalkeeper Surya Adhikari saved Santosh Tamang’s attempt in the ninth minute. Karki ended up with a high shot in the 28th minute and Machhindra custodian Adhikari punched out Santosh Tamang’s free kick in the 57th minute.

A version of this article appears in print on February 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

