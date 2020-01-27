Machhindra Club move top of the league with 2-0 victory over TSC

THT Online

KATHMANDU: San Miguel Machhindra Club secured a comprehensive 2-0 victory over title contender Ruslan Three Star Club (TSC) during Qatar Airways Martyr’s Memorial ‘A’ Division League, in Kathmandu, on Monday.

With this victory, Machhindra Club have moved 2 points clear at the top of the league.

MC’s Regin Subba and Bishal Rai scored goals in either half to give all-important three points today. Likewise, in another fixture today, Nepal Police Club (NPC) romped to 1-0 victory over Armed Police Force Club at the Dashrath Stadium.

NPC’s Bhola Silwal converted a penalty kick in the 13th minute after APF’s Rajan Gurung fouled NPC’s Bharat Shah inside the D-box.

With this victory, NPC moved to fifth in the table on 14 points.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook