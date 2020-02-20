Machhindra in semis

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

JHAPA: Machhindra Club advanced to the semi-finals of the Satakshi Gold Cup here on Wednesday.

The Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League champions Machhindra came from a goal down to defeat Gorkha Boys Football Club 2-1 in the last quarter-final match. Foreign recruit Kazim opened the scoring for Gorkha Boys in the 16th minute.

Machhindra levelled the scores in the 25th minute when Andres Nia found the back of the nets following a corner from Ranjit Dhimal. Bimal Gharti Magar then scored from the spot to put Machhindra ahead in the 33rd minute after Gorkha Boys defender Saroj Yonjan handled the ball inside the box. Gharti Magar was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 10,000. Machhindra will now face Tribhuvan Army Club for a place in final.

On Thursday, Ruslan Three Star Club will play against hosts Satasidham Sporting Club in the first semi-final match.

