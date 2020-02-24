Machhindra pip Three Star, win Satakshi Gold Cup

GOVINDA CHHETRI

Jhapa, February 23

Bimal Gharti Magar scored the solitary goal as San Miguel Machhindra Club defeated Ruslan Three Club 1-0 in the final of the third Satakshi Gold Cup here at the Ganeshman Singh Educational Foundation grounds in Jhiljhile today.

Gharti Magar scored from the spot in the third minute of the match and the goal was enough for the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League champions Machhindra to bag their first knock out tournament title of the season.

Machhindra earned the penalty after Three Star defender Ashok Khawas brought down Somide inside the box.

Three Star came close to levelling the scores in the 23rd minute but Lal Rammawia ended up with a wide shot, while the Indian recruit headed wide following a pass from Ashok Khawas in the 39th minute. Rammawia was unlucky in the 43rd minute when Machhindra defender Devendra Tamang made a goal-line clearance at a time when goalkeeper Bishal Shrestha was well beaten. And Mikchen Tamang struck against the wall in a free kick in the 74th minute.

At the other end, Bimal Gharti Magar muffed up a chance on a pass from Rejin Subba in the 46th minute, while Dipesh Ghale ended up with a wayward shot in the 61st minute. Three Star goalkeeper Kiran Chemjong denied Bishal Rai ‘B’ after a header from Andreas rebounded to play in the 66th minute. Machhindra defender Devendra Tamang was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 10,000. Along with the trophy, Machhindra received Rs 600,000, while Three Star got Rs 300,000. Three Star skipper Bikram Lama was declared the best player of the tournament and he received Rs 50,000, while his teammate Sanjog Rai was the highest scorer that earned him Rs 25,000. Satasidham Sporting Club’s Sanjit Rai was named the emerging player and he got Rs 20,000.

Likewise, Machhindra quartet — goalkeeper Bishal Shrestha, defender Peter Segun, forward Rejin Subba and coach Prabesh Katuwal — won the individual awards along with Three Star midfielder Rupesh KC. The five best individuals earned Rs 20,000 each.

A total of eight teams took part in the tournament organised by Satasidham Sporting Club. All Nepal Football Association President Karma Tsering Sherpa, senior Vice-president Pankaj Bikram Nembang and President of Satasidham Sporting Club Ramesh Lawati among others handed over the prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on February 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

