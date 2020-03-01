Magar, Tamang best

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Surendra Thapa Magar and Salina Tamang were named the best players of the fifth National Wuma Kungfu Championship here on Saturday.

Thapa Magar won the men’s 60-65kg section gold, while Tamang came first in women’s 30-56kg weight category. A total of 215 players from 19 districts took part in the two-day championship that offered 45 events.

National Sports Council Member Secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal and President of Nepal Wuma Kungfu Association Siddhartha Lama among others handed over the prizes to the winners.

The NWKA will select 20 players for the Asian Wuma Kungfu Championship (Nepal), World Kungfu Championship (India) and World Wuma Kungfu Championship (Russia).

