Maharjan, Wagner strike as Friends win

Lalitpur, February 4

Sanjog Maharjan and Wagner de Carmo scored in the space of three minutes as NIBL Friends Club defeated New Road Team 2-0 in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds today.

After a goalless first half, Maharjan broke the deadlock in the 78th minute when his left-footed shot from the right side of the penalty-box kissed the nets leaving NRT goalkeeper Ajit Prajapati stranded.

De Carmo doubled the tally three minutes later with a powerful shot from inside the box.

Earlier, NRT came close to scoring in the eighth minute but his header from the box was saved by Friends goalkeeper Dev Limbu. Bishow Adhikari of Friends muffed up a chance four minutes later, while NRT’s Jordan Onawa missed the target with a powerful shot from the box in the 15th minute.

NRT’s Shyam Babu Kyapchhali headed wide following a free kick from Arik Bista in the 30th minute, whereas NRT custodian Prajapati denied Uttam Rai in the 39th minute.

Friends goalie Limbu saved Darshan Gurung’s attempt in the 47th minute before de Carmo missed a chance three minutes later. Felipe de Sauza then struck against the woodwork in the 51st minute.

NRT’s Jordan Owona shot over the bar in the 58th minute, while de Carmo saw his close-range shot well saved by NRT keeper Prajapati three minutes later. Owona came close to scoring for NRT in the 87th minute but he failed to put adequate power in the shot and Friends glovesman Limbu collected the ball with ease. Friends defender Ashim Bhusal was named the Kelme man of the match.

With their fourth victory, Friends moved to ninth with 14 points and are behind Nepal Police Club on inferior goal difference. NRT remained at the seventh position, behind Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club and Sankata Club, after being tied on 15 points.

After the completion of the 10th round, Tribhuvan Army Club are at the top of the 14- team table with 23 points, while San Miguel Machhindra Club are second with 22. Defending champions NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club are at the third place with 19 points, two more than fourthplaced Ruslan Three Star Club.

At the bottom half, Chyasal Youth Club are at the 10th position with 12 points, while Brigade Boys Club are 11th with eight points, followed by Nepal APF Mahindra Club (five) and Saraswoti Youth Club (four). The bottom team will be relegated to B division.

A version of this article appears in print on February 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

