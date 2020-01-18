Mahila League

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The WE United Project is organising the third edition of the Mahila Premier League at the Grassroots Recreational Centre from Saturday.

A total of eight teams will compete in all-women competition — played by women, organised by women and officiated by women — funded by the European Union, informed the organisers at a press meet on Friday.

The matches will be played on Saturdays from January 18 to February 22 in the single round-robin format. Top three teams will get prizes sponsored by The Last Resort, RB Diamond Jewellers, Gorka Aesthetics, Samsara Designs, Shambala Hotel, London Pub, Furniture Land, Kumari Futsal, Fire and Ice and Urban Food.

A version of this article appears in print on January 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook