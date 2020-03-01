Himalayan News Service

ILAM: Manebhanjyang Football Club of Darjeeling entered the semi-finals of the sixth Maivalley Gold Cup here with a 2-1 victory over Jhapa- XI Football Club at the Thulo Tundikhel on Saturday.

Pinsai Lothang scored a brace for Manebhanjyang, while Saroj Karki netted a goal for Jhapa- XI. Lothang put Manebhanjyang ahead in the 23rd minute and he doubled the tally in the 48th minute. Karki pulled one back for Jhapa-XI in the 84th minute but it was too late for them to stage a comeback.

Lothang was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 10,000. Manebhanjyang will now face the winners of the match between Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League champions San Miguel Machhindra Club and Rupandehi-XI.

On Sunday, Tribhuvan Army Club will take on Sankata Club.

A version of this article appears in print on March 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

