ILAM: Hosts Maivalley Football Club defeated Gangtok Football Club 2-0 and advanced to the quarter-finals of the Maivalley Gold Cup here at Thulo Tundihel on Friday.

Foreign recruit Jordan Owona netted both the goals for Maivalley. Owona opened the scoring in the fifth minute and added another in the injury time of the match. Umesh Lekhi of Maivalley was named the man of the match.

Maivalley will now face another Indian team, Mohammedan Sporting Club of Kolkata, for a place in the last four.

A total of 10 teams are taking part in the tournament and top two sides will receive Rs 800,000 and Rs 500,000 respectively.

