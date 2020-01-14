Malaysian team bags huge victory

Santosh Kafle

Sunsari, January 13

Malaysia Selection-XI defeated Gandaki Province by 192 runs in the last league match of the Manmohan Memorial National One-Day Cricket Tournament here at the Inaruwa grounds today.

In the Group D match between the two already eliminated teams, Malaysia Selection-XI posted 298-8 in their allotted 47 overs before packing Gandaki for a paltry 106 runs in 27.2 overs. Sudurpashchim Province had made it to the last four from the group with two wins.

The Malaysian team rode on half centuries from Bhushan Save, Ainool Haqqiem and Virandeep Singh to post the huge total. Openers Save and Haqqiem put in 78 runs in 11.3 overs before skipper Ahmad Faiz joined the latter to add 76 runs for the second wicket. Haqqiem and Singh then shared a 80-run partnership for the third wicket to take the match away from Gandaki.

Haqqiem top scored with 89 off 111 balls hitting 11 boundaries, while Save struck eight fours and a six in his 34-ball 50. Singh scored 45-ball 50, while Faiz scored 31 off 52 balls. Mohamed Arief (20), Muhammad Hafiz (15) and Nazril Rahman (13) also contributed in double figures for visiting side. Bipin Khatri took three wickets for Gandaki, while Chandrakanta Paudel grabbed two and Pravin Dhakal got one.

In reply, Gandaki were never in comfortable position after losing openers Govinda Pradhan and Deepesh Khatri with just 11 runs on the board. Bipin Khatri top scored for the team with a quick fire 42 off 37 balls, while Pravin Dhakal (19 not out) and Bidhan Shrestha (10) were the other two batsmen who could score in double figures. Anwar Rahman (3-26), Suharril Fetri (3-29) and Vijay Unni (3-27) shared nine wickets among them for the Malaysian team. Haqqiem was named the man of the match.

Group A winners Tribhuvan Army Club will take on Group C toppers Province-3 in the first semi-final match on Wednesday, while Group B champions Nepal Police Club will face Group D winners Sudurpashchim Province for a place in the final on Thursday. The final is slated for Saturday.

A version of this article appears in print on January 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook